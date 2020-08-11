Global  
 

Inovio stock drops after Covid-19 vaccine developer reports large second-quarter loss

bizjournals Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Inovio's stock opened down 13% Tuesday, a day after the Plymouth Meeting-based biotech company released its second-quarter earnings report and provided an update on the progress of its potential Covid-19 vaccine. The stock opened at $16.51 per share, down from Monday's closing price of $18.99 per share. On Monday, Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) reported revenue of $267,000 for the three-month period that ended June 30, nearly double the $136,000 it posted in the second quarter of 2019. Its operating expenses…
News video: Daily Dividend Report: GARS,BR,HAL,HEES,DX

Daily Dividend Report: GARS,BR,HAL,HEES,DX 01:26

 Garrison Capital, a business development company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and three months ended June 30, 2020. Net investment income for the first quarter was $1.8 million, or $0.11 per share, and the net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $2.7...

