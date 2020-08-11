Inovio stock drops after Covid-19 vaccine developer reports large second-quarter loss
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Inovio's stock opened down 13% Tuesday, a day after the Plymouth Meeting-based biotech company released its second-quarter earnings report and provided an update on the progress of its potential Covid-19 vaccine. The stock opened at $16.51 per share, down from Monday's closing price of $18.99 per share. On Monday, Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) reported revenue of $267,000 for the three-month period that ended June 30, nearly double the $136,000 it posted in the second quarter of 2019. Its operating expenses…
