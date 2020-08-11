Food delivery app Waitr aims to hire 200 drivers in Houston
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Lafayette, Louisiana-bases food delivery service Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), which Tilman Fertitta's first blank check company took public in 2018, is hiring. The company aims to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Houston area, according to an Aug. 11 press release. Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. Waitr provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to drivers and offers no-contact delivery, the release…
