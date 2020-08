Olympus Group continues cutouts and face masks to maintain stability Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The summer months would normally involve a plethora of orders for Olympus Group, a manufacturer of mascots and custom-printed graphics, with a rise in festivals, sporting events and other large group activities, but volume levels are down by as much as 75% with Covid-19, president Brian Adam said. 👓 View full article

