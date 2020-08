Tesla leaps 7% after 5-for-1 stock split makes shares more affordable Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Tesla stock rallied as much as 7% in early Wednesday trading after the company revealed a five-for-one stock split scheduled for August 28.*

· *Every Tesla shareholder will receive four additional shares that, when added to their existing share, will equal the stock's pre-split value.*

