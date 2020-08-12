CBJ Morning Buzz: Demand for cans drives expansion for local manufacturing plant; Redevelopment ahead for uptown site?; Big banks' new top-paid CEO

LAFAYETTE CA - After rebranding from ZypMedia to ZypTV, the San Francisco-based company is planning three big initiatives: A self-service connected TV ad-buying platform for small and medium-sized ad agencies and brands. A drive to limit connected TV ad fraud. Real-time forecasting of ad inventory...
How do you top off an amazing sixty year career on the radio? If you are Sandy Beach you show up for work. Since the COVID crisis hit, Sandy has been staying safe by doing his morning show from home...