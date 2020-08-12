Global  
 

The bear market and recession are over and the S&P 500 is 'fully priced' with little room to run upward, investing legend Byron Wien says

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The bear market and recession are over and the S&P 500 is 'fully priced' with little room to run upward, investing legend Byron Wien says· *Byron Wien told Bloomberg that the bear market and recession are over, and while the S&P 500 may climb slightly higher, it will not be making any "major strides upward" this year. *

· *The vice chairman of Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions said the S&P 500 is "fully priced." *

· *He also applauded US technology...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Legendary Analyst Says S&P 500 Won't Go Up Much More

Legendary Analyst Says S&P 500 Won't Go Up Much More 00:30

 Legendary analyst Byron Wien said the bear market and recession are over. Wien told Bloomberg news the S&P 500 may climb slightly higher but it will not be making any "major strides upward" this year. Byron is the vice chairman of Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions said the S&P 500 is "fully...

