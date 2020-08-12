|
The bear market and recession are over and the S&P 500 is 'fully priced' with little room to run upward, investing legend Byron Wien says
· *Byron Wien told Bloomberg that the bear market and recession are over, and while the S&P 500 may climb slightly higher, it will not be making any "major strides upward" this year. *
· *The vice chairman of Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions said the S&P 500 is "fully priced." *
· *He also applauded US technology...
