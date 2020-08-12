Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lovett Commercial's mixed-use project Post Houston in former post office to feature rooftop event space

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Houston-based Lovett Commercial has released more details about its ongoing adaptive reuse development of the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office — including what Lovett describes as the world’s largest rooftop park and farm.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Android 10 sees fastest adoption rate, 28pc faster than Android Pie [Video]

Android 10 sees fastest adoption rate, 28pc faster than Android Pie

Google has said that Android 10 is seeing the fastest adoption rates of any version of Android, with 100 million devices running Android 10 in just five months after its launch. Android 10 seeing the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Small town struggles after losing their only post office [Video]

Small town struggles after losing their only post office

It's a small town in Arizona that has suddenly, without notice, lost their only post office. This has created a big problem for the thousands of people, mostly senior citizens, who live in the summer..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:35Published
Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Social Media Post Seems To Compare Black Lives Matter Protesters To Nazis [Video]

Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Social Media Post Seems To Compare Black Lives Matter Protesters To Nazis

Kaylynn Williford, a trial bureau chief in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, left her position after a Facebook account linked to her shared a post from the page 'America's Mom' that..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this