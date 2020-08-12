Global  
 

'American Ninja Warrior' filmed in St. Louis during Covid-19 pandemic

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 August 2020
An NBC show filmed its latest season in downtown St. Louis during the Covid-19 pandemic. "American Ninja Warrior" filmed its 12th season from June 29 to July 25 at the Dome at America’s Center. There were a total of 150 competitors. According to a press release from Explore St. Louis, the region's tourism agency, the show is the first NBC series to have completed a full season of episodes during the pandemic. Explore St. Louis said the team at America’s Center prepared the facility by working…
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels

American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels 00:36

 Millions of Americans remain unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, many are struggling to pay their bills, according to reports at CNN. But despite the devastation, American consumerism has staged a rapid comeback. US retail sales rose 1.2% in July from the previous month, the...

