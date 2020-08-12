'American Ninja Warrior' filmed in St. Louis during Covid-19 pandemic
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () An NBC show filmed its latest season in downtown St. Louis during the Covid-19 pandemic. "American Ninja Warrior" filmed its 12th season from June 29 to July 25 at the Dome at America’s Center. There were a total of 150 competitors. According to a press release from Explore St. Louis, the region's tourism agency, the show is the first NBC series to have completed a full season of episodes during the pandemic. Explore St. Louis said the team at America’s Center prepared the facility by working…
