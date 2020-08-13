PM Narendra Modi to launch platform for Transparent Taxation today; FM Sitharaman says it is important step for Indian taxation
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur will also be present on the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at launch of 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest' platform stated that the tax scrutiny has dropped to 0.26% of all returns since 2012-13. "In 2012-13, 0.94% of all tax returns were scrutinised. In 2018-19, this figure came down to 0.26%. This means, case scrutiny...
