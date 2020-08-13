Nexus Minerals begins exploration drilling at Wallbrook Gold Project in WA's Eastern Goldfields Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has the drill spinning in a new exploration program at Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields, where the company is actively investing in new techniques.



The first phase of an 8,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program within the 250 square kilometre tenement package is underway testing the Templar, Branches and Golden Dyke prospects.*Drilling program*



At the Templar prospect, Nexus is testing a mineralised corridor 500 metres long by 80 metres wide with drilling designed to infill mineralisation intersected in 2019 and test for depth extensions.



The company is also testing the structurally complex Branches prospect with drilling to follow-up previous intersections including 15 metres at 4.5 g/t gold from 29 metres.



At Golden Dyke, Nexus is testing intrusive contact with silicified and altered host rocks as well as following up intersections including 3 metres at 19.36 g/t gold.



Consolidation of the highly prospective Wallbrook Gold Project by the amalgamation of existing Nexus tenements with those acquired from Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd (ASX:SAR) and Newmont Exploration will further advance the company's gold exploration efforts in the Goldfields.



Nexus is actively investing in new exploration techniques to refine the targeting approach for their current and future tenements, including the use of spectral data.

