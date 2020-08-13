The spectre of Carney now looms over Morneau, but that should be a good thing Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )





“Do you remember who replaced Wayne Gretzky when he retired?” Poloz said during a televised event hosted by Maclean’s in April 2019. “I run into people on the street and they ask me, `Hey, how’s Mark?’” I’m like, `Great. And I’m doing OK too.’”



Now it’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau who will be delivering updates on Carney’s wellbeing.



Bloomberg News revealed this week that Carney, currently an adviser to both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General António Guterres on climate change, is providing council to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on an economic recovery plan.



That’s technically Morneau’s job, but good luck convincing most people of that with Carney now in the picture. The former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor is so good at collecting believers that he could start a cult.



A favourite parlour game of influencers around the world for years has been trying to guess where Carney would land next. After missing out on a chance to lead the International Monetary Fund last year, the consensus was that it would only be a matter of time before he took his talents back to Ottawa.



“He is the real deal,” said a former cabinet-level staffer in Stephen Harper’s government, which installed Carney as Bank of Canada governor in 2007. “He’s smart and he knows it. He also knows he possesses more knowledge than almost anyone talking to him on any economic issue.”



Carney didn’t retire, of course, after leaving Canada’s central bank; if he had, the shadow he cast over Poloz’s tenure would have been fainter. Rather, he was called up to the big leagues in 2013, taking over as governor of the Bank of England, the first outsider to preside over one of the world’s most important financial centres and an economy that is 1.5 times larger than that of Canada.



The native of Fort Smith, N.W.T., was educated at Harvard University and Oxford University and worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London, New York, Tokyo and Toronto before arriving in Ottawa in 2003, at first to serve as a deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, but within a year he had been recruited to serve as an associate deputy minister at the Finance Department.



There’s no shame in being eclipsed by Carney. His combination of intellect, charisma, determination, experience and ambition is rare everywhere. And it’s especially rare in Ottawa, where policy making has fallen to a collection of gen-Xers on both sides of the aisle that have relatively little experience outside the bubbles of partisan politics and professional advocacy.



The news that Carney is advising the prime minister arrived amidst suggestions that Trudeau and Morneau are at odds and that the prime minister might want someone else to lead Finance. Whatever. The most important development is that Trudeau is apparently collecting ideas from outside an inner circle that has struggled to articulate a credible vision for the economy.



Bloomberg also said that Trudeau is getting advice from Michael Sabia, the recently retired head of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. If nothing else, the quality of debate around decision-making tables will have risen considerably. Morneau and his team at Finance might have to raise their game if they want to maintain pride of place. We’d all benefit if they did. A little internal competition is a good thing.



“I don’t think the NGO worldview can and should carry the day, every day, on every file,” Eugene Lang, an adjunct professor in the School of Policy Studies at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., said in an interview last month. “I kind of think that’s the way it’s been (under Trudeau).”



What kind of advice might Carney be giving? Probably nothing that’s dramatically out of step with the general direction of Trudeau’s government.



Carney has in the past expressed sympathy for ideas behind the Occupy Wall Street movement, which took a stand against income inequality following the financial crisis. And for the past number of years, he’s used his influence to push political and corporate leaders to get serious about climate change, which has remained his focus since leaving the Bank of England in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.



In June, Carney drew a line between the pandemic and the rise in natural disasters that science and mathematics suggest will follow ever-rising temperatures. He characterized COVID-19 as a wakeup call for how fragile most of the world’s economies had become.



“The first job of government is protection,” Carney said during a video-conference discussion with Lance Uggla, chief executive of IHS Markit Ltd. “You’ve got to have a resilient economy. You can’t wish away systemic risk, like a pandemic. It’d be nice to wish away climate change, but you can’t just put your head in the sand and pretend it’s going to go away.”



Uggla ended their public chat by asking his guest for a book recommendation. Carney said he was reading the final instalment of Hilary Mantel’s fictional trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the powerful adviser of Henry VIII who was ultimately executed by his political master.



Carney didn’t say what interested him about Cromwell’s story. Maybe we’ll see for ourselves in the weeks and months ahead.



