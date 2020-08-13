Mike Pence claimed Trump created more jobs in the last 3 months than Obama did in 8 years — and the backlash was swift Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Vice President Mike Pence claimed on Fox News that the Trump administration had created "more jobs in the last three months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama did in their eight years in office."

