Affluent Californians could face the nation's first wealth tax Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The state of California is considering a first-in-the nation proposal to implement a wealth tax that’s expected to target residents responsible for creating some of the Golden State’s biggest success stories. “This is an embarrassingly bad proposal,” said Paul Bleeg, a partner at the accounting firm EisnerAmper in San Francisco. “If enacted this would cause some wealthy taxpayers to flee the state just to avoid paying CPAs like me tens of thousands of dollars in fees just to come up with… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this