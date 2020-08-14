Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand probing for outbreak source, may extend lockdown

SeattlePI.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Health authorities said Friday they were investigating whether shipping workers were a source of New Zealand's first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months.

The outbreak has grown to 30 people and extended beyond Auckland, the country's largest city, for the first time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to announce later whether a three-day lockdown in Auckland would be extended past Friday, which seemed likely given the increase in cases.

Until the cluster was discovered Tuesday, New Zealand had gone 102 days without community-spread infections, with the only known cases all travelers quarantined after arriving from abroad.

Health officials don’t believe the virus was lurking undetected in the community for months but believe it started with a returning traveler or a border worker. But stumped officials have yet to discover the origins.

All but one of the 30 cases in the outbreak are linked, most through family or work connections. The only known infections outside Auckland were two people in the central North Island town of Tokoroa who were linked to the Auckland cluster by a family visit. Officials said they thought the chances were low the virus would spread further in Tokoroa.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said they had only started investigating the 30th case, which was the most recent found and also the first person in the outbreak to be hospitalized.

Several of those infected work at an Americold food storage facility in the Auckland suburb of Mt. Wellington. Officials are looking at the possibility that workers on a freight ship or at the port may have spread the infections, despite physical distancing requirements at those sites and orders preventing ship workers coming ashore.

.

..
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster

New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster 02:14

 New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the country's biggest city or be tested for the virus. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand Ski Competition Presses on Despite Resurgence of COVID Cases! [Video]

New Zealand Ski Competition Presses on Despite Resurgence of COVID Cases!

Despite new COVID-19 cases rising, Winter Games NZ Obsidian pushed ahead in the country’s southern alps. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:51Published
Panic buying breaks out in New Zealand after announcing 2nd lockdown [Video]

Panic buying breaks out in New Zealand after announcing 2nd lockdown

Panic buying appears to have broken out in Auckland, New Zealand, as the city prepares to re-enter a snap stage three lockdown on Tuesday (August 11).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown [Video]

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

 WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the...
SeattlePI.com

New Zealand suspects 4 more coronavirus infections as search ongoing to find mystery source

 Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation's largest city went back into...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBC.caeuronewsFT.com

Coronavirus Live Updates: New Zealand Races to Trace Source of New Outbreak

 The country revives its “go hard, go early” approach as officials investigate a mysterious cluster that might have started with frozen food.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •IndependentNew Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comeuronewsFT.comBBC News

Tweets about this

TOIWorld

TOI World News New Zealand probing for outbreak source, may expand lockdown https://t.co/6NmnTDaBwj 7 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime New #Zealand probing for outbreak source, #may expand lockdown - Aug 14 @ 12:18 AM ET https://t.co/H0HVhKraEW 22 minutes ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz RT @timesofindia: New Zealand probing for outbreak source, may expand lockdown https://t.co/VJJfcmPRTL via @TOIWorld https://t.co/aAPGKQI… 24 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India New Zealand probing for outbreak source, may expand lockdown https://t.co/VJJfcmPRTL via @TOIWorld https://t.co/aAPGKQIjSq 25 minutes ago