Peru surpasses 500,000 coronavirus cases, marks highest death toll in Latin America
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Peru is reimposing lockdowns as the country surpassed half a million coronavirus cases and has the highest death toll in Latin America. Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra banned family gatherings and extended lockdowns to five more regions of the country amid a fresh spike in cases of the novel coronavirus.
