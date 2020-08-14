Global  
 

Peru surpasses 500,000 coronavirus cases, marks highest death toll in Latin America

SBS Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Peru is reimposing lockdowns as the country surpassed half a million coronavirus cases and has the highest death toll in Latin America. Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra banned family gatherings and extended lockdowns to five more regions of the country amid a fresh spike in cases of the novel coronavirus.
