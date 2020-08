Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Jan Marsalek, the elusive former chief operating officer of defunct German payment processors Wirecard, has been put on Interpol's most wanted list as German prosecutors plead on TV for leads to the d 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this