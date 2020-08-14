|
Travis Briggs has more than doubled his clients' money since 2014 by investing in robotics. He told us the 5 stocks best-positioned for the seismic technological shifts the coronavirus has caused.
· Robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence (RAAI) are getting a boost from the coronavirus pandemic.
· Travis Briggs, CEO of ROBO Global, shared with Business Insider five RAAI stocks best positioned for gains in the decade to come.
· Two of the three indexes his firm oversees have increased fivefold since he joined...
