Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFIB survey finds California business owners worry more about regulation, taxes

bizjournals Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The cost of health insurance, regulation and state and local taxes top the list of concerns for California small businesses, according to the latest survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. The NFIB's "Small Business Problems and Priorities" 2020 report highlighted California as a state with substantially more concerns for small business owners than other states. The survey, sent out in February and returned in February and mid-March, reflects business owners' top concerns before…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Research reveals the benefits of having a pet amid quarantine [Video]

Research reveals the benefits of having a pet amid quarantine

Three-quarters of Americans couldn't have gotten through the quarantine without their pet, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 cat owners (57% of whom also have a dog) looked at the various..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Valley business owners struggling to survive amid COVID-19 [Video]

Valley business owners struggling to survive amid COVID-19

Some business owners wonder when they can reopen after release of new benchmarks.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:05Published
Surge of new businesses amid pandemic [Video]

Surge of new businesses amid pandemic

Kansas City area business owners share what it was like to prepare to open a business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this

georgiavonk

GeorgiaAnn Vonk "NFIB survey finds California business owners worry more about regulation, taxes" https://t.co/79Q05IEoZ7 #sacramento #financial #business 13 minutes ago