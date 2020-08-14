Morgan Stanley upgrades Tesla stock and boosts price target on high hopes for battery business
Friday, 14 August 2020 () · *Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded Tesla shares to "equal-weight" from "underweight" late Thursday, citing a bullish outlook for the company's third-party battery sales.*
· *The bank also lifted its price target for Tesla stock to $1,360 from $1,050. The target still implies a 16% decline from Thursday's close.*
On Friday, Bank of America upgraded Tesla to "neutral" from "underperform." It raised its price target to $1,750 from $800. The firm's new price target implies an 8% upside for Tesla shares over the next year. Business Insider reports that shares of Tesla ticked up as much as 4% on Friday. Morgan...
Bernstein analyst Tony Sacconaghi says Tesla shares are far too expensive to recommend after more than tripling in 2020.
The firm lowered its Tesla stock rating to "underperform" from "market perform"..