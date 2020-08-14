Global  
 

Morgan Stanley upgrades Tesla stock and boosts price target on high hopes for battery business

Business Insider Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Morgan Stanley upgrades Tesla stock and boosts price target on high hopes for battery business· *Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded Tesla shares to "equal-weight" from "underweight" late Thursday, citing a bullish outlook for the company's third-party battery sales.*
· *The bank also lifted its price target for Tesla stock to $1,360 from $1,050. The target still implies a 16% decline from Thursday's close.*
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: BoA: Upgrades Tesla

BoA: Upgrades Tesla 00:28

 On Friday, Bank of America upgraded Tesla to "neutral" from "underperform." It raised its price target to $1,750 from $800. The firm's new price target implies an 8% upside for Tesla shares over the next year. Business Insider reports that shares of Tesla ticked up as much as 4% on Friday. Morgan...

