Morgan Stanley upgrades Tesla stock and boosts price target on high hopes for battery business Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· *Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded Tesla shares to "equal-weight" from "underweight" late Thursday, citing a bullish outlook for the company's third-party battery sales.*

· *The bank also lifted its price target for Tesla stock to $1,360 from $1,050. The target still implies a 16% decline from Thursday's close.*

·... · *Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded Tesla shares to "equal-weight" from "underweight" late Thursday, citing a bullish outlook for the company's third-party battery sales.*· *The bank also lifted its price target for Tesla stock to $1,360 from $1,050. The target still implies a 16% decline from Thursday's close.* 👓 View full article

