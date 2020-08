You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Over 20% of Students Don’t Plan on Enrolling This Fall Amid the Pandemic



With more colleges moving to virtual learning as opposed to in-person classes, over 20 percent of students say they don’t plan on enrolling this fall. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:08 Published 3 days ago UK students return to class amidst numerous safety steps



Students will return to the classroom Monday at the University of Kentucky. Students will be learning both in-person and online. Several measures are in place to keep students and staff safe. The.. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 4 days ago Special needs students return to school for limited instruction



With their son returning for limited in-person instruction during the summer, they are hopeful opportunities will continue into the fall for their son with autism. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:40 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this