Warren Buffett slashes JPMorgan and Wells Fargo stakes, bets on Barrick Gold

Business Insider Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Warren Buffett slashes JPMorgan and Wells Fargo stakes, bets on Barrick Gold· *Warren Buffett slashed his stakes in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo in the second quarter, a regulatory filing revealed on Thursday.*
· *The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate also took a $560 million stake in miner Barrick Gold.*
· *Buffett trimmed several other holdings including BNY Mellon, PNC Financial,...
Buffett's Berkshire buys gold miner Barrick, cuts Wells Fargo, JPMorgan stakes
MarketWatch


