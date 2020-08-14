Warren Buffett slashes JPMorgan and Wells Fargo stakes, bets on Barrick Gold
Friday, 14 August 2020 () · *Warren Buffett slashed his stakes in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo in the second quarter, a regulatory filing revealed on Thursday.*
· *The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate also took a $560 million stake in miner Barrick Gold.*
· *Buffett trimmed several other holdings including BNY Mellon, PNC Financial,...
JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo collectively set aside nearly $26 billion for potential loan losses. As Fred Katayama reports, quarterly profit at JPMorgan and Citi tumbled while Wells Fargo..