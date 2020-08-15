California heat spurs 1st rolling power outages since 2011 Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





The California Independent System Operator (California ISO), which manages the power grid, declared an emergency shortly after 6:30 p.m. and directed utilities around the state to shed their power loads.



Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's largest utility, tweeted that it would turn off power to about 200,000 to 250,000 customers in rotating outages for about an hour at a time until around 11 p.m. Other utilities were told to do the same.



“Extreme heat is really the driver behind this," said Anne Gonzales, spokeswoman for the power grid operator.



The move came as temperatures around the state hit triple digits in many areas, and



Temperatures were 10 to 20 degrees above normal in some areas, Gonzales said.



In addition, cloudy weather from the remnants of a tropical weather system reduced power generation from solar plants, she said.



The state tried to prepare for the expected rise in electricity use by urging conservation and trying to buy more power but a high-pressure system building over Western states meant there was less available.



Temperatures and energy use were expected to drop during the evening, and California ISO expected the outages to end at midnight.



The heat wave is expected to last through next week and the power grid operator will decide whether to continue the rolling outages on a day-to-day basis, Gonzales said.



“We’re dealing with weather, clouds, wildfires ... these are quickly evolving situations, quickly changing,” Gonzales said.



The last time the state ordered rolling outages was during an energy crisis in 2011. Blackouts occurred several times... LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Friday ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2011 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system.The California Independent System Operator (California ISO), which manages the power grid, declared an emergency shortly after 6:30 p.m. and directed utilities around the state to shed their power loads.Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's largest utility, tweeted that it would turn off power to about 200,000 to 250,000 customers in rotating outages for about an hour at a time until around 11 p.m. Other utilities were told to do the same.“Extreme heat is really the driver behind this," said Anne Gonzales, spokeswoman for the power grid operator.The move came as temperatures around the state hit triple digits in many areas, and air conditioning use soared.Temperatures were 10 to 20 degrees above normal in some areas, Gonzales said.In addition, cloudy weather from the remnants of a tropical weather system reduced power generation from solar plants, she said.The state tried to prepare for the expected rise in electricity use by urging conservation and trying to buy more power but a high-pressure system building over Western states meant there was less available.Temperatures and energy use were expected to drop during the evening, and California ISO expected the outages to end at midnight.The heat wave is expected to last through next week and the power grid operator will decide whether to continue the rolling outages on a day-to-day basis, Gonzales said.“We’re dealing with weather, clouds, wildfires ... these are quickly evolving situations, quickly changing,” Gonzales said.The last time the state ordered rolling outages was during an energy crisis in 2011. Blackouts occurred several times... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CBS 2 New York - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Heat Making Power Matters Worse 00:27 Thousands in our area are still without power, and the heat isn't helping. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Long Island Residents Losing Their Cool Over Power Outages: ‘Like Living In A Sauna’



It’s another day of extreme heat, and tens of thousands of people across the Tri-State Area still do not have power. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:19 Published 3 days ago Some Connecticut Residents Left Wondering When Power Will Be Restored



Making it through a potential heat wave with no air conditioning is a concern for people in Connecticut, where there are still more than 70,000 power outages as of 5 p.m. Monday. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:51 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this