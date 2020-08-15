Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Latest: India cases cross 2.5 million with another jump

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
NEW DELHI — India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 2.5 million with another biggest single-day spike of 65,002 in the past 24 hours.

India is behind the United States and Brazil in the number of cases.

The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported another 996 deaths for a total of 49,036.

The average daily reported cases jumped from around 15,000 in the first week of July to more than 50,000 at the beginning of August.

The Health Ministry said the rise shows the extent of testing with 800,000 carried out in a single day. But experts say India needs to pursue testing more vigorously.

India’s two-month lockdown imposed nationwide in late March kept infections low. But it has eased and is now largely being enforced in high-risk areas. The new cases spiked after India reopened shops and manufacturing and allowed hundreds of thousands of migrant workers to return to their homes from coronavirus-hit regions.

Subways, schools and movie theaters remain closed.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Virus flareups in Europe lead to club closings, mask orders

— Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

— By sea, rail or by air, Brits scramble to get out of France

— Popular tourist destinations on the Navajo Nation, including Canyon de Chelly, can start welcoming back tourists Monday under the tribe’s reopening plan.

— Mexico’ s point man for the coronavirus pandemic says he belie ves the country has reached its peak of infections over the last three weeks.

— Plans are back on to beam twin columns of light into the Manhattan sky to represent the World Trade Center during next month’s anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

___

— Follow AP’s pandemic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: India registers over 66,000 cases in 24 hours, biggest one day jump | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India registers over 66,000 cases in 24 hours, biggest one day jump | Oneindia News

India has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 23,96,637. However, the recovery rate has gone up to 70.76 per cent, with 16,95,982..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test [Video]

Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test

From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published
Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools [Video]

Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools

From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus digest: India cases pass two million after record daily jump

 Experts have warned India is still months away from its peak. Germany again reports over 1,000 cases. Australia may keep its borders closed until the end of the...
Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus digest: India cases pass 2 million after record daily jump

 Experts have warned India is still months away from its peak. Germany again reports over 1,000 cases. Australia may keep its borders closed until the end of the...
Deutsche Welle

The Latest: India reports biggest number of deaths with 904

 NEW DELHI — India has recorded the biggest single-day fatalities of 904 in the past 24 hours as fresh coronavirus infections surged by another 56,282 cases to...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: The Latest: India cases cross 2.5 million with another jump https://t.co/5ngnCCb42o 7 minutes ago

shelincolns

Shefali Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | India cases cross 25 lakh mark https://t.co/keabx8eFjr via @moneycontrolcom 9 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) The Latest: India cases cross 2.5 million with another jump https://t.co/QNoOvWetGV #Business… https://t.co/yqPfKPEqIw 14 minutes ago

Sakshi84941378

Sakshi Gaur🇮🇳 RT @republic: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases cross 24 lakhs, HM Amit Shah tests negative https://t.co/WRcFf2cxy0 15 minutes ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News The Latest: India cases cross 2.5 million with another jump https://t.co/iamKDrW5yD 18 minutes ago

medhi_mukut

Mukut Medhi RT @EastMojo: #LIVE: Total cases soar to 2,461,191 in India; death toll 48,040; 1,751,555 cured/discharged. Stay with EastMojo for the late… 3 hours ago

Rbharat_EngNews

Rbharat_Eng News Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases cross 24 lakhs, HM Amit Shah tests negative https://t.co/37vtLrPCwD 17 hours ago

republic

Republic Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases cross 24 lakhs, HM Amit Shah tests negative https://t.co/WRcFf2cxy0 17 hours ago