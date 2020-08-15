Global  
 

Srisailam water level reaches 869 feet

Hindu Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
With unabated rain in the district and the adjoining areas of Karnataka, there has been a good inflow into the Srisailam dam at 1.47 lakh cusecs at 7
0
Spillway gates of Srisailam lifted as water level crosses 881 feet

 Last year, it happened on Aug. 9 itself
Hindu


