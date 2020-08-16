Global  
 

Epic sued by Florida tourist attraction over Fortnite's 'virtual' castle

bizjournals Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
A Florida tourist attraction is suing Epic Games, claiming trademark infringement in its blockbuster “Fortnite” title. Coral Castle, a limestone castle-turned-museum in the Miami area of Florida, is suing the Cary video game developer over its use of its name. The “Battle Royale” mode of Fortnite has 100 players trying to survive in a virtual world made up of various cities, towns and landmarks. As stated in the lawsuit, it’s a “continually changing” world, with locations being added…
