Epic sued by Florida tourist attraction over Fortnite's 'virtual' castle
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () A Florida tourist attraction is suing Epic Games, claiming trademark infringement in its blockbuster “Fortnite” title. Coral Castle, a limestone castle-turned-museum in the Miami area of Florida, is suing the Cary video game developer over its use of its name. The “Battle Royale” mode of Fortnite has 100 players trying to survive in a virtual world made up of various cities, towns and landmarks. As stated in the lawsuit, it’s a “continually changing” world, with locations being added…
Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.