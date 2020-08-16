Global  
 

A Wall Street chief strategist says consider buying dirt-cheap 'mighty microcap' stocks, which have done even better than their large-cap peers since the coronavirus crash

Sunday, 16 August 2020
A Wall Street chief strategist says consider buying dirt-cheap 'mighty microcap' stocks, which have done even better than their large-cap peers since the coronavirus crash· *Microcap stocks are performing just as well as some investors' favorite picks but at far cheaper valuations, James Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, highlighted in a note.*
· *The "mighty microcaps" have outperformed their tech-sector peers and even the S&P 500's Growth Index, despite growth names...
