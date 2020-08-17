DomaCom has Senior Equity Release downsizer contributions confirmed by ATO Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) is higher after the Australian Tax Office (ATO) confirmed that a part disposal of a person’s home can be made to make a ‘downsizer’ contribution. With the ATO’s Administrative Binding Advice (ABA) confirming this advice, a person can dispose of part of their home under DomaCom’s Senior Equity Release platform and be eligible to make a downsizer contribution. Self-managed super fund (SMSF) retirees can, therefore, sell a part of their property to top up their super using the downsizer contributions legislation and remain living in their home. “Enjoy a better retirement” DomaCom CEO Arthur Naoumidis said: “The ability for retirees to help themselves by modifying their personal balance sheets and moving some of their financial resources tied up in their home to their super will enable them to enjoy a better retirement. “For investors, DomaCom’s Senior Equity Release delivers 3% income plus capital growth and may suit SMSF’s in accumulation mode as well as institutions seeking reliable long-term income and growth.” Shares higher Shares are up more than 9% to 6 cents and have doubled since the close on August 7. There is no upper age limit or contribution caps on making downsizer contributions which can be made when someone is 65 years or over including an SMSF retiree The ability to contribute the proceeds of downsizing part of a home into superannuation was one of several measures announced in Australia’s 2017-2018 Budget to reduce pressure on housing affordability. From July 1, 2018, eligible people aged 65 or over have been able to make a downsizer contribution into their superannuation of up to A$300,000 from the proceeds of selling all or part of their home. Not subject to usual caps Further, a downsizer contribution is not subject to the usual concessional or non-concessional contribution caps and therefore they can still be made when the member’s balance exceeds $1.6 million. Whilst 5,000 retirees used this facility in the first year, research indicates that a large proportion of retirees would prefer to access the downsizer provisions but still stay in their homes. Prior to this ATO confirmation, it was generally considered that a person had to sell or dispose their entire interest in their home to be eligible to make a downsizer contribution. However, the confirmation on a part disposal now means that SMSF retirees can sell a part interest in their home and make a downsizer contribution therefore also allowing them to stay in their home with DomaCom’s Senior Equity Release. While a residential property cannot be sold to an SMSF, a part interest of a home can be sold to DomaCom’s Senior Equity Release platform which provides cash to the member that they are eligible to contribute to an SMSF, retail or industry superannuation fund. Increased pressure during pandemic COVID-19 has increased pressure on retirees who are seeing their retirement incomes substantially decreased due to the reduction in investment returns especially substantially lower interest and dividend yields. Also, self-funded retirees have not benefited from many recent government assistance programs including the JobKeeper and JobSeeker but allowing them to top up their SMSF using their own resources is one measure that can be delivered without impacting the budget. In fact, the DomaCom Senior Equity Release should benefit the community as it can increase retirement incomes which can increase spending. Naturally, appropriate financial and investment advice should be obtained. 👓 View full article

