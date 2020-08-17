DomaCom has Senior Equity Release downsizer contributions confirmed by ATO Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) is higher after the Australian Tax Office (ATO) confirmed that a part disposal of a person's home can be made to make a ‘downsizer' contribution.



With the ATO's Administrative Binding Advice (ABA) confirming this advice, a person can dispose of part of their home under DomaCom's Senior Equity Release platform and be eligible to make a downsizer contribution.



Self-managed super fund (SMSF) retirees can, therefore, sell a part of their property to top up their super using the downsizer contributions legislation and remain living in their home.*"Enjoy a better retirement"*



DomaCom CEO Arthur Naoumidis said: "The ability for retirees to help themselves by modifying their personal balance sheets and moving some of their financial resources tied up in their home to their super will enable them to enjoy a better retirement.



"For investors, DomaCom's Senior Equity Release delivers 3% income plus capital growth and may suit SMSF's in accumulation mode as well as institutions seeking reliable long-term income and growth." 👓 View full article

