4 things you should know about infusion therapy Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Infusible and injectable therapies are used to treat a wide range of diseases and conditions, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and more. In the past, infusion therapy was limited to the hospital setting, but now patients have access to a range of infusion service options, including infusion centers (IVCs for short) and home infusion services. This year has posed some new challenges in the medical industry with immunocompromised patients concerned… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this