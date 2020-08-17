The Latest: India's total coronavirus death toll tops 50,000 Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





With a total of 50,921 reported deaths, India now has the fourth most reported fatalities from the virus in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.



India’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases also crossed 2.6 million on Monday after a spike of 57,982 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. India is behind the United States and Brazil in total reported cases.



August has seen a big spike in fatalities with more than a quarter of the country’s total coronavirus deaths coming in the past 17 days.



The Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s top medical research body, said that more than 731,697 samples were tested for the virus on Sunday. India has conducted nearly 30 million tests so far.



India’s fatality rate is less than 2%, according to the Health Ministry.



