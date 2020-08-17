Global  
 

Facebook Helps Business Owners Earn Money From Online Events On FB

RTTNews Monday, 17 August 2020
Facebook is helping small businesses in their recovery by creating a new revenue stream with social distancing mandates still in place amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The social media giant has introduced a new feature that will enable businesses, creators, educators and media publishers to earn money by hosting live paid online events on their Facebook pages.
