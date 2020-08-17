Facebook Helps Business Owners Earn Money From Online Events On FB
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Facebook is helping small businesses in their recovery by creating a new revenue stream with social distancing mandates still in place amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The social media giant has introduced a new feature that will enable businesses, creators, educators and media publishers to earn money by hosting live paid online events on their Facebook pages.
A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed..