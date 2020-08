Inside Eagle Investors, the 20,000-member online community run by 2 Indiana University students that's helping spearhead the Gen Z day-trading revolution Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Indiana University undergraduates Vishu Namburi and Ishaan Sandir created Eagle Investors last July, hoping to form a tightly-knit community of options traders.

· The Discord server has ballooned to include 20,000 members and is projected to pull in $300,000 in annual revenue through various subscriptions.

