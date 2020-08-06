Equity indices volatile in early trade, Eicher Motors top gainer

Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains and traded flat during early hours on Monday mirroring the mixed trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 43 points or 0.11 per cent at 37,920 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,207. Sectoral indices at...
Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range after initial bouts of volatility on Monday but ended in the green amid a mixed trend in Asian markets. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 173 points or 0.46..
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on August 06 ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy that is expected to announce measures to boost economic growth..