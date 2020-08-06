Global  
 

Equity indices volatile in early trade, Eicher Motors top gainer

newKerala.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
 Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains and traded flat during early hours on Monday mirroring the mixed trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 43 points or 0.11 per cent at 37,920 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,207. Sectoral indices at...

