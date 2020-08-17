Pelosi Calls On House To Return To Session To Vote On Postal Service
Monday, 17 August 2020 () House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on Representatives to return to session this week to vote on an emergency bill to prevent what she termed as President Donald Trump's campaign to sabotage the presidential election by manipulating the U.S. Postal Service to disenfranchise voters. House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer will be announcing the legislative schedule for the week. The Oversight and
There is growing speculation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will call lawmakers back from recess to address the accounts of slowdowns at the U.S. Postal Service, while President Donald Trump claims expanded voting by mail will lead to rampant fraud. CBS News’ Weijia Jiang reports.