China buying more US oil as trade deal review nears

SmartBrief Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
China is boosting its US energy purchases ahead of a review of the US-China trade deal, with a record 32 million barrels of U -More- 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 03:12

 Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and Iran are 'dreaming' of Joe Biden becoming the Commander-in-Chief. Trump's tenure has been marked...

U.S., China agree to trade talks [Video]

U.S., China agree to trade talks

China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows [Video]

No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows

No new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two sides remain in touch about implementing a Phase 1 deal, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Already responded to China in different ways: Trump on Chinese sanctions [Video]

Already responded to China in different ways: Trump on Chinese sanctions

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US "has already responded" in many ways to the sanctions posed by Beijing on American officials and added that phase-1 deal with China means "very..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published

The US and China delayed a review of their Phase One trade deal so Beijing has time to 'buy more goodies' from America

The US and China delayed a review of their Phase One trade deal so Beijing has time to 'buy more goodies' from America · *The US and China have postponed a review of their Phase One trade deal that was initially set for Saturday, Reuters reported. * · *Sources familiar with...
Business Insider


