World Temperature Record Set in California's Death Valley

VOA News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
An automated observation system run by the U.S. National Weather Service in the valley's sparsely populated Furnace Creek reported the record temperature of 130 Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius) at Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Death Valley hits 130 degrees today

Death Valley hits 130 degrees today 00:29

 Death Valley hit a preliminary 130 degrees today, if verified, it will be the hottest recorded temperature on the Earth since July 1913 when Death Valley hit 134 degrees.

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record [Video]

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record

The blistering high temperature hit 130 degrees at 3:41 pm Pacific time on Sunday.

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth [Video]

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth

Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps. The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. According..

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913 [Video]

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

World temperature record set in California's Death Valley

 In Europe, northern Spain broke local heat records in July
Death Valley's brutal 130 degrees may be record if verified

 California sizzled to a triple-digit temperature so hot that meteorologists need to verify it as a planet-wide high mark. Death Valley recorded a scorching 130...
