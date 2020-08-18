Podcast tells the backstory of the 19th Amendment on its centennial Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

"Men their rights and nothing more; women their rights and nothing less.” A century ago, women’s rights activists used this rallying cry to demand voting equality. On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed, giving women the right to vote. "And Nothing Less" is an official podcast from the U.S. National Park Service, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and PRX commemorating that event 100 years ago. The suffrage movement included well-known voices like… 👓 View full article

