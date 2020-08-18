Trump Retorts Against Michelle Obama's Remarks At DNC
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () President Donald Trump retorted against remarks made by Michelle Obama in the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Making a scathing attack of the President in her recorded keynote address Monday, Michelle said "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," and accused the White House of operating in "chaos" and "with a total and utter lack of empathy."
Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama at the start of the DNC on Monday said President Donald Trump is "clearly in over his head" and not cut out for the job, urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden this November "like our lives depend on it."