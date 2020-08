Duke Energy extends pandemic-related moratorium on disconnections, warning it will end soon Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress want customers to know that the moratorium will end eventually. The utilities are asking those already behind on power bills to contact them. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this πŸ™‚ Adam Berns πŸ’€ RT @CBJnewsroom: Duke Energy extends its pandemic-related grace period on disconnections and late fees. It asks customers with financial is… 39 seconds ago Charlotte Business Journal Duke Energy extends its pandemic-related grace period on disconnections and late fees. It asks customers with finan… https://t.co/llZYN9XMep 3 minutes ago NewsChannel 12 Duke Energy has extended assistance for North Carolina customers with payment challenges caused by the pandemic. https://t.co/VokFnk91ND 23 hours ago