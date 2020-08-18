Mark Attanasio nears deal to sell his investment business: Bloomberg Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio’s investment business Crescent Capital Group is “in advanced talks” to be sold to Sun Life Financial of Canada. A transaction involving Attanasio’s Los Angeles-based business, which has assets of $28 billion, could be announced this month, according to Bloomberg, which said its source was “people with knowledge of the matter.” Crescent invests in bank loans, high-yield bonds and other debt securities. Attanasio… 👓 View full article

