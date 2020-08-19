fonecable.com USPS Suspends Changes, But What Does That Mean? https://t.co/Y2W7KNpN3m #fcBIZ #fcNEWS #fcNPR The U.S. Postal Servi… https://t.co/fuykKszYwZ 6 minutes ago NPR Business USPS Suspends Changes, But What Does That Mean? https://t.co/6lCXs4gYfr 13 minutes ago DeepVard RT @joejohnscnn: The public understands what was happening here - it’s why the Voting Rights Act was passed in the first place: Postmaster… 2 hours ago julie RT @kenvogel: NEW: As public outcry about mail delivery changes mounted, the @USPS board of governors held two emergency phone calls (1 on… 2 hours ago Cindy ✌🏻🇺🇸 RT @B60Iamme: @HouseDemocrats @SpeakerPelosi Should NOT LET UP ON the KROOK DEJOY. This is all B.S. NOT TO BE BELIEVED. #DONT ALLOW THIS TO… 6 hours ago dmlew RT @DMAE2: USPS chief Louis DeJoy suspends some changes to post office until after 2020 election https://t.co/wYdnVMD5us SUSPEND RESTORE U… 6 hours ago dmlew USPS chief Louis DeJoy suspends some changes to post office until after 2020 election https://t.co/wYdnVMD5us SUSP… https://t.co/gszPs0UsNM 6 hours ago KV-Wolf RT @AmyLevinMD: Smart move. I wonder who pressured him into this? What happens to the sorting machines and mailboxes that have already bee… 6 hours ago