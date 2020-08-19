Global  
 

Krispy Kreme to debut doughnut vending machine, new sweet treats at South End shop

bizjournals Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Krispy Kreme's new South End location will deliver a number of Original Glazed Doughnut-inspired products, from a take on the classic ice cream sandwich to hand-spun milkshakes. It opens Tuesday.
