Production of the new BMW 4 Series Coupé at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing - Quality check



No fewer than five new models celebrated their series launch at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing today. The first new addition is the BMW 4 Series Coupé, which continues the sports coupé tradition at the.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:33 Published on July 17, 2020

The new Maserati Nettuno Engine Detailed presentation



No fewer than five new models celebrated their series launch at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing today. The first new addition is the BMW 4 Series Coupé, which continues the sports coupé tradition at the.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 07:13 Published on July 17, 2020