SpaceChain Executes First Multisignature BTC Transaction In Space

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
U.K.-based SpaceChain successfully executed the first multi-signature blockchain transaction in space through a powerful onboard GomSpace computer hardware installed on the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceChain co-founder and CTO Jeff Garzik performed the Bitcoin transaction that was validated through the ISS via the SpaceChain electrum wallet, with a transaction slip made available.
