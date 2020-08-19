Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla’s ascent continues to push Elon Musk up the billionaire boys list

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Elon Musk continued his ascent up the billionaire boys list as Tesla Inc’s rising share price sees the rocketman’s net worth leapfrog that of Louis Vuitton entrepreneur Bernard Arnault. Musk’s net work consequently rises to around US$90bn, which according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, leaves him behind only Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg (worth c US$99bn), Microsoft’s Bill Gates (US$121bn) and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos (US$195bn) on the rich list. In Wednesday’s deals. Tesla shares rose by US$4.91 or 0.26% changing hands at US$1,892. Musk holds around 21% of Tesla's stock and he has a series of extremely lucrative incentive payments which pay out in-step with the electric car firm’s market valuation. In May, for example, he received a US$700mln pay out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World

Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World 00:33

 REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high. Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Overall, Musk's net worth has grown by $57.2 billion this year,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla App Getting Two-Factor Authentication [Video]

Tesla App Getting Two-Factor Authentication

Tesla App Getting Two-Factor Authentication

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:25Published
Elon Musk's People Mover will connect to Las Vegas Convention Center [Video]

Elon Musk's People Mover will connect to Las Vegas Convention Center

The People Mover, being designed and built by Elon Musk's The Boring Company, will connect to Las Vegas Convention Center.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Tesla To Release More Affordable Model Y [Video]

Tesla To Release More Affordable Model Y

Tesla To Release More Affordable Model Y

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Tim Cook is now a billionaire, but not the Jeff Bezos kind

Tim Cook is now a billionaire, but not the Jeff Bezos kind Photo by Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images A new analysis by Bloomberg finds that the net worth of Apple CEO Tim Cook has passed the...
The Verge


Tweets about this

c_labrinos

Constantinos Labrinos RT @proactive_NA: $TSLA Tesla’s ascent continues to push Elon Musk up the billionaire boys list https://t.co/UOnUGUNo4d via @proactive_NA @… 19 minutes ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $TSLA Tesla’s ascent continues to push Elon Musk up the billionaire boys list https://t.co/UOnUGUNo4d via @proactive_NA @Tesla #TSLA 20 minutes ago