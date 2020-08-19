Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT) Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

· *Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. dropped as much as 6% on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted to his 85 million followers to boycott Goodyear tires.*

