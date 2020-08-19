Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT)
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () · *Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. dropped as much as 6% on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted to his 85 million followers to boycott Goodyear tires.*
· *Trump's tweet was likely sparked by an image that was shared on social media earlier this week that supposedly shows a slide of an employee training presentation at Goodyear...
President Donald Trump urged his followers in a tweet on Wednesday to boycott Goodyear tires after an employee posted a viral photo of a company policy banning... Newsmax Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald
