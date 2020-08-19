Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT)

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT)· *Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. dropped as much as 6% on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted to his 85 million followers to boycott Goodyear tires.*
· *Trump's tweet was likely sparked by an image that was shared on social media earlier this week that supposedly shows a slide of an employee training presentation at Goodyear...
0
CNN’s Joe Johns Grills Kellyanne Conway on Goodyear’s MAGA Hat Ban: ‘Is That a Reason to Boycott an American Company?’

 CNN White House correspondent Joe Johns caught White House counselor Kellyanne Conway off guard when he grilled her about President Donald Trump's call for a...
Mediaite

Trump calls for Goodyear boycott after alleged employee MAGA hat ban

 'Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!', president tweets
Independent

Trump Urges Boycott of Goodyear Tires

 President Donald Trump urged his followers in a tweet on Wednesday to boycott Goodyear tires after an employee posted a viral photo of a company policy banning...
Newsmax Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald

