Susan Sarver RT @npratc: More than one out of five of the nearly one million people employed in the U.S. as child care providers in February have lost t… 3 minutes ago Profectus Systems New story on NPR: 1 In 5 Child Care Jobs Were Lost Since Pandemic Started. Women Are Affected Most https://t.co/M4XKTDYNDP 3 minutes ago Jaida Grey Eagle RT @MPRnews: The economic toll of the pandemic has led to the loss of nearly a quarter million jobs for child care providers, nearly all of… 5 minutes ago Samantha Horton RT @nprbusiness: 1 In 5 Child Care Jobs Were Lost Since Pandemic Started. Women Are Affected Most https://t.co/qvTxmGKwd0 9 minutes ago MPR News The economic toll of the pandemic has led to the loss of nearly a quarter million jobs for child care providers, ne… https://t.co/tBNIBl6Mzq 11 minutes ago Crossroads Urban Cen 1 In 5 Child Care Jobs Were Lost Since Pandemic Started. Women Are Affected Most https://t.co/vrcCYWy2Hu 15 minutes ago All Things Considered More than one out of five of the nearly one million people employed in the U.S. as child care providers in February… https://t.co/nJp5Oc24KQ 19 minutes ago NPR Business 1 In 5 Child Care Jobs Were Lost Since Pandemic Started. Women Are Affected Most https://t.co/qvTxmGKwd0 21 minutes ago