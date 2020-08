Katy S RT @ChadPergram: McConnell: Today, Elaine and I are grieving the loss of my good friend and former colleague Senator Slade Gorton. Slade de… 9 minutes ago ScottFromWSeattle🇺🇸 RT @KVIseattle: Slade Gorton, a patrician and cerebral politician who served as a U.S. Senate Republican leader, has died. He was 92. http… 11 minutes ago DAWG RT @SpokesmanReview: Slade Gorton, the only person to be elected to both of Washington’s U.S. Senate seats and an icon in state politics fo… 15 minutes ago Jeff Curtis RT @Mariners: Today, we remember the life and legacy of former Washington State U.S. Senator, Slade Gorton. May he rest in peace. Stateme… 16 minutes ago DAWG RT @Chrisvance123: Slade Gorton was one of the finest men I ever met and one of the greatest public figures Washington state has ever seen.… 16 minutes ago WAFF 48 A 40-year political career in Democratic Washington began when he won a legislative seat within two years of arrivi… https://t.co/vrWOFHoYaK 16 minutes ago DAWG RT @BrandiKruse: Heartbreaking news. Former U.S. Senator Slade Gorton, a giant of Washington state politics, is dead at 92, per the @Seattl… 16 minutes ago DAWG RT @seattletimes: NEW: Former Sen. Slade Gorton has died at age 92. Gorton was a towering figure in Washington state politics and the last… 16 minutes ago