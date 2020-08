Govt to sell B50bn of savings bonds Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The government will issue another 50 billion baht (US$1.59 billion) of savings bonds for sale to the public from next week to help finance the budget deficit, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

