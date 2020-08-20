Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Young activists meet Merkel to press case for climate action

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Young activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, are meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to press their demands for tougher action to curb climate change.

Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Belgians Anuna de Wever van der Heyden and Adélaïde Charlier were accompanied by a handful of climate protesters as they arrived at the chancellery for a 90-minute meeting Thursday, the first high-profile talks the youth activists have held with a world leader since the start of the pandemic.

“We are here, we are loud, because our future's being stolen,” the protesters chanted as Thunberg was mobbed by photographers.

The 17-year-old shot to fame after starting her solo protests outside the Swedish parliament two years ago. Students around the world began following her lead, staging regular large protests, and Thunberg was invited to speak to political and business leaders at U.N. conferences and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

But the coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, dampening its public profile.

The activists sought a meeting with Merkel because Germany currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union, which together with Britain accounts for 22% of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions. Merkel has in the past lauded the youth activists for putting pressure on politicians to act against global warming.

Climate campaigners argue that governments around the world are doing too little to curb the emissions that are heating up the atmosphere. In a letter sent to world leaders last month, Thunberg and others called for numerous measures including ending financing for oil and gas projects and setting...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC 00:36

 Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Yara Shahidi Shares Advice For Young Activists: "You Want to Be in This For the Long Run" [Video]

Yara Shahidi Shares Advice For Young Activists: "You Want to Be in This For the Long Run"

"I really don't know a young person who doesn't care right now, especially in this moment that we're living in," Yara Shahidi said in conversation with Karamo Brown during the Citizen Verizon Assembly,..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:11Published
Greta Thunberg to Donate All of Her 1M Euro to Climate Change Projects [Video]

Greta Thunberg to Donate All of Her 1M Euro to Climate Change Projects

One of the most influential and youngest climate change activists has announced a huge donation to climate change groups. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg and young activists meet Angela Merkel in bid for climate action

 Young activists including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg are meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to press their demands for tougher action to curb climate...
Belfast Telegraph

Climate crisis: Greta Thunberg and other young activists meet Angela Merkel to demand action two years on from first school strike

 Teenagers accuse world leaders of 'giving up without trying' to meet goals of Paris climate agreement
Independent


Tweets about this